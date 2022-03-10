MLB

Boston Baseball Fans Rejoice as MLB Lockout Ends

For the Boston Red Sox, opening day is set for April 7 against the New York Yankees in New York.

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

And just like that, baseball is back. Major League Baseball owners and the players' association reached a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, ending the sport's lockout.

"So they reached an agreement? That is fantastic," Red Sox fan Joe DePeirto said with a laugh. "It is cause to celebrate."

The situation started back on December 2, when MLB owners locked out players - baseball's first work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season. Since, it hasn't looked good, with both owners and players trading hits.

But it has reached an end.

"I am excited for baseball to be back, I am a big fan, I didn't know if the season was going to happen or not, so the fact that they are going to get it going," baseball fan Harrison Hays said.

More MLB news

MLB 2 hours ago

Here Are the New MLB Rules for the 2022 Season

5 hours ago

Red Sox 2022 Offseason: Catching Up on All of Boston's Moves So Far

Under this new deal, all 162 games will be played through a mix of double-headers and playing games during previously scheduled days off.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

For the Red Sox, all this means Opening Day, set for April 7, against the New York Yankees in New York. Baseball should return to Fenway a week later, on Friday, April 15 - against Minnesota.

"I have been waiting for the new season to start since the last season ended so I am super excited and go Sox!" Red Sox fan Shea DePietro said.

The lockout ended on its 99th day, not a moment too soon for those looking forward to the return of America's past time.

"It is awesome, when you said that, it is the first I heard of it, so that is great, love baseball, love watching baseball, been so disappointed they hadn't reached anything until now so that's awesome, great news," Nick Mounts said.

This article tagged under:

MLBsportsBoston Red SoxFenway Parkbaseball
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us