Boston Baseball Fans Rejoice as MLB Lockout Ends

And just like that, baseball is back. Major League Baseball owners and the players' association reached a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, ending the sport's lockout.

"So they reached an agreement? That is fantastic," Red Sox fan Joe DePeirto said with a laugh. "It is cause to celebrate."

The situation started back on December 2, when MLB owners locked out players - baseball's first work stoppage since the 1994-1995 season. Since, it hasn't looked good, with both owners and players trading hits.

But it has reached an end.

"I am excited for baseball to be back, I am a big fan, I didn't know if the season was going to happen or not, so the fact that they are going to get it going," baseball fan Harrison Hays said.

Under this new deal, all 162 games will be played through a mix of double-headers and playing games during previously scheduled days off.

For the Red Sox, all this means Opening Day, set for April 7, against the New York Yankees in New York. Baseball should return to Fenway a week later, on Friday, April 15 - against Minnesota.

"I have been waiting for the new season to start since the last season ended so I am super excited and go Sox!" Red Sox fan Shea DePietro said.

The lockout ended on its 99th day, not a moment too soon for those looking forward to the return of America's past time.

"It is awesome, when you said that, it is the first I heard of it, so that is great, love baseball, love watching baseball, been so disappointed they hadn't reached anything until now so that's awesome, great news," Nick Mounts said.