Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen Gets UConn Degree

Ray Allen #20 drives against the Dallas Mavericks with the Boston Celtics, Feb. 20, 2012 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Proud graduates and families celebrated their achievements over the weekend at graduation ceremonies in Storrs and one of the esteemed UConn grads was former Huskies basketball great, Olympian and NBA star Ray Allen.

Allen, 47, who played basketball for the UConn Huskies from 1993 to 1996, received his Bachelor’s in General Studies over the weekend, according to UConn.

Allen is also an Olympic gold medalist. He was part of the gold-winning basketball team in Sydney in 2000.

Allen played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle Supersonics and he was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

