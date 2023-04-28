BBC

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Resigns After Controversy Over Role in Boris Johnson Loan

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp Resigns After Controversy About Role in Boris Johnson Loan

House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BBCBoris Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us