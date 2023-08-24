Boston Business Journal

Be careful asking ChatGPT questions about cancer, Brigham study says

By Cassie McGrath

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As people everywhere become more accustomed to artificial intelligence chatbots, so do patients. But patients should be wary about turning to these platforms for clinical advice, according to a new study out of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Recognizing the growing popularity of these platforms, Brigham researchers assessed how consistently ChatGPT3.5 provided recommendations for cancer treatment that aligns with National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines. 

The result? ChatGPT gave inappropriate recommendations at times, leading Brigham experts to point to the limitations of such technology, and the need to continue consulting medical experts. 

Findings were published in JAMA Oncology on Thursday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Patients should feel empowered to educate themselves about their medical conditions, but they should always discuss with a clinician, and resources on the Internet should not be consulted in isolation,” said Dr. Danielle Bitterman, a corresponding author on the study. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us