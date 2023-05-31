Bloomfield

Bear Euthanized After Breaking Into Connecticut Home

By Angela Fortuna

a black bear
Getty Images

A mama bear was euthanized after breaking into a Bloomfield home Wednesday evening.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they were called to a home in Bloomfield at about 5 p.m. after a bear had reportedly got inside through a screen door while two people were home.

Officials said the bear left the home before EnCon Police arrived. The bear stayed close to the home, and EnCon Police subsequently euthanized her.

Her two yearlings were also nearby. DEEP said yearlings are at an age where they are old enough to survive in the wild.

According to DEEP, home entries are on the rise in Connecticut, with a record 67 incidents reported in 2022. They say it's a sharp increase compared to seven years ago, when the state averaged less than 10 home entries per year.

For more information about the state's black bear population and how you can keep yourself safe, click here.

Conflicts between humans and bears are expected to rise, DEEP said.

