Beautiful Monday, Double Dose of Storms Later in the Week

Exceptional! Stunning! Incredible! There are plenty of superlatives we could choose to describe Monday’s high temperatures of around 60 degrees in southern New England and 50 degrees north, but our First Alert Team is fairly certain the vast majority of New Englanders will have few complaints.

Abundant sunshine comes courtesy of dry air – dry enough to result in some static electric shocks as you work around the house, car or office, but also dry enough to hold off our next chance of showers until Tuesday morning.

As clouds increase ahead of the next storm system overnight Monday night, these clouds will thicken by Tuesday morning and the increase of moisture aloft eventually will likely produce some Tuesday morning sprinkles south and flurries north – with more organized showers quite possible in far southern New England.

As multiple upper level disturbances cross the sky of New England in the coming days, all in advance of a well-defined surface storm that runs into the Great Lakes and then spawns a second storm center directly over southern New England, the chance of showers remains in the forecast from Tuesday through very early Thursday morning, with the most focus of these showers found Tuesday evening and night and again Wednesday evening and night.

Along the way, the temperature stays marginal in northern New England for either rain or snow – or more likely a combination of both dependent upon elevation and northward extent – but by Wednesday night into Thursday, though southern New England is likely to rain, northern New England is more likely to see accumulating snow.

Yet again, Wednesday night into Thursday, New England will see a storm with rain south and snow north, just like so many New Englanders seem to ask for in their “perfect setup” for New England winter storms, adding more snow to ski slopes and snowmobile trails.

The snow won’t melt quickly: by Friday, cold air is back into New England with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and a chilly shot of more typical winter air – actually just a bit colder than normal for the end of February and start of March – lingers through next Monday, before a quick rebound to mild air seems likely again by midweek next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.