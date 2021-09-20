Beautiful Weather to Start Off the Week, Rain Possible Thursday

High pressure has taken over and our weather is absolutely gorgeous Monday and Tuesday! After a cool start, the temperatures have rebounded nicely with full sunshine.

Highs Monday reach the the low 70s with slightly cooler temps at the coast thanks to an onshore wind. It’s the kind of day to again have the windows open and let the fresh air inside.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lows Monday night drop to the 50s again with 40s up north under a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible after midnight as the breeze calms.

Tuesday will be another perfect September afternoon, and the last day of summer! Highs reach the mid 70s as more clouds head in from the west.

High pressure heads out to sea Wednesday, so more clouds head into the northeast and the humidity starts to rise. Highs again will be in the mid to upper 70s and late day showers could head into western New England. A slow moving front brings us widespread showers for all Thursday into Friday.

This slow-moving system will move out in time for the first weekend of autumn.

Saturday is mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lower humidity again. Sunday has the potential for staying dry before another system brings in showers late Sunday into Monday. The timing is up in the air on that system in particular so keep checking with us for updates. Highs stay in the low 70s through the rest of our 10-day forecast.