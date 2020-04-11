Beautiful Weekend Across New England

The area of low pressure responsible for the heavy snow, rain and strong winds we had Thursday into Friday continues to move away so our weather will continue to improve this afternoon as our wind field will finally ease tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s north, 30s south, under a mostly clear sky, giving us a frosty start to Easter Sunday.

Sunshine tomorrow morning will fade rapidly due to increasing clouds, and by the afternoon, we end up with partly to mostly cloudy skies but we should be dry and warmer with a high temperature close to 60°. The breeze will once again increase, this time from the southeast and then southwest late in the day, gusting past 25 mph.

Another large and powerful storm will impact the region on Monday with heavy rain, a chance for thunderstorms and gusty winds. This time the low is centered several miles away to our northwest, so we will have a southerly component to our wind which supports mostly rain and barely any snow. Some locations may exceed 2 inches of rainfall, so will need to keep an eye out for flooding with rivers running high, and warmer air resulting in snow melt in the mountains. Highs on Monday will be near 60°. Winds will be an issue with gusts up to 70 mph possible, power outages are possible.

That storm will keep us windy on Tuesday as well, but drier air comes in Tuesday with temperatures falling back from the 50s into the 40s, wind will be gusting past 45 mph.

By midweek, the forecast becomes quite challenging as colder air from Canada tries to move in, and one wave of low pressure after another races across the nation perhaps impacting New England with another coastal storm Wednesday into Thursday. It will be cold enough to keep the possibility of rain or snow in the forecast. Keep ahead of it here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.