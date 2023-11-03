Weather

Beautiful weekend ahead in Boston and across New England

Temperatures near 60 are expected on Saturday and Sunday

By Pete Bouchard

The weekend is upon us, and the rain is NOT a part of it.

Since Memorial Day weekend, we’ve seen 17 of 22 weekends with some form of rain -- that’s 77% of all weekends! At last, we see a break in that pattern starting with this weekend.

Friday is a super day that starts cold and recovers to reasonable levels. Highs top the mid-50s in most spots on the heels of a steady southwest wind.

Saturday and Sunday aren’t as bright, but they feature more temperatures near 60 and some “balmy” mornings compared to what we’ve seen (we'll still see some 30s in the colder suburbs).

Our next concrete threat for wet weather would be on Tuesday. All the while, we’ll see temperatures hold in the upper 50s with some sunshine working in.

After Tuesday, a couple of weather systems will plow through New England, slowly whittling the temperatures downward into the late week. We're staring down some very cold temperatures into next weekend. We’ll see how it all pans out.

Have a great, safe weekend!

