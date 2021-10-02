Beautiful Weekend, With Some Rain to the North

Our weekend is just beautiful. We start off with chilly temperatures again Saturday morning and rebound nicely into the 60s north and low to mid 70s across southern New England.

Mostly sunny skies are found south, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Northern New England, however, will be dealing with scattered showers off and on all day long. It's a real damper for leaf peepers trying to take in the peak foliage across the North Country.

Hurricane Sam passes us by way offshore, but will increase our wave heights (3 to 6 feet) and bring in dangerous rip currents both weekend days.

Another system heads in on Sunday, bringing more rain across northern New England and keeping temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Southern New England starts mostly clear in the morning, then clouds increase in the afternoon as we approach game time for the Patriots in Foxboro. Tailgating is still dry with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Showers move into western New England around kickoff (8:20 p.m.). By the second half, a passing shower could make its way over Foxboro (a 30% chance during the game). And after the game wraps, the rain chances increase quickly.

After midnight into Monday morning we see heavy rain potential all over New England. Another wave of widespread rain moves through Tuesday and through then, we may get 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. This may lead to some street flooding in typical urban areas.

High pressure returns for midweek and dry weather prevails the rest of the week with temps in the 60s.