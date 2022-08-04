‘Beauty From Ashes' Fashion Gala Brings Awareness to Those Affected In Ukraine

Strength, beauty, and resilience are three ways to describe the Beauty From Ashes Fashion Gala & Fundraiser run by Sunflower of Peace, a nonprofit founded by native Ukrainian, Katya Malakhova.

The event is slated to be held August 11th beginning at 6 P.M at Granite Links located in Quincy, MA.

The Sunflower of Peace is on a mission to support the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the Russian military invasion.

The group says the mission behind the Beauty From Ashes fundraiser is to highlight Ukrainian designers and help save and improve Ukrainian lives to ensure that the beauty that comes from Ukraine outshines the devastation that the war has left behind.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Confirmed Designers and Artists:

Lilia Litkovskaya, Yuliya Magdych, Olena Reva, Jamemme, Gasanova, Guzema Jewelry, Gudu, Lee Pfayfer, Gunia Project, Oberig Jewelry, Olk manufactory Carpets.

For more information on how you can attend the event or how you can help the Sunflower of Peace foundation, visit: Sunflower of Peace - Help the people of Ukraine.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Esther Williams talks about how her fashion line, Playa Society, is making its mark in fighting for equality for female athletes.