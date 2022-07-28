BECMA to Host Massachusetts Attorney General Candidates Forum

The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts is hosting a forum Thursday night for the three Democratic candidates seeking the office of Attorney General.

Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riordan are all seeking the seat. The job is being vacated by Democrat Maura Healey, who is running for governor.

Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor who ran for mayor in 2021. Palfrey is the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor and former Obama administration official and prosecutor in the attorney general's office who is now working in digital privacy. Liss-Riordan, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 but ended her campaign before the primary, is a partner at Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston.

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College in Lawrence, and will be streamed live on NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com and TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com. It is free and open to the public, but due to limited seating advance registration is required.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BECMA is hosting the debate in partnership with EforAll Merrimack Valley, The Lawrence Partnership and The Davis System.

"BECMA is committed to advocating for the inclusion and well-being of underrepresented populations in the Commonwealth. In partnership with EforAll Merrimack valley, The Lawrence Partnership, and The Davis System, BECMA is proud to bring this important conversation featuring the Democratic candidates for MA Attorney General to the people of Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley so that voters have opportunities to learn first-hand where candidates stand on issues impacting their communities," the agency said in a statement.

The Sept. 6 primary will be the first election where voters in the region will cast ballots in their newly formed districts. The Legislature redrew district lines last year, creating two new districts in Essex County in an effort to give Hispanic voters more equitable representation in state government that better reflects the 2020 census.

Attorney Jay McMahon is also running for attorney general as a Republican.