Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows Patriots' Draft Trade, Christian Gonzalez Pick

Behind-the-scenes video shows Patriots' draft trade and Gonzalez pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are some NFL Draft war rooms around the league that get pretty fired up after making specific picks.

For example, the Detroit Lions war room saw a bunch of fist pumps, high fives and hugs after they selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round Thursday night. It was a pick that surprised a lot of people, to say the least.

The New England Patriots' draft room was a little more tame, as you'd probably expect. But that doesn't make the action any less interesting.

It was a busy night for the Patriots. They made a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move down from No. 14 to No. 17, and then they took Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with that first-round pick.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

The trade and the pick that made @chrisgonzo28 a Patriot.



Inside the #PatsDraft room during the first round. pic.twitter.com/Q8vwdlAApq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2023

The Patriots currently have two picks Friday when the second and third rounds take place. They own the No. 46 overall pick (second round) and the No. 76 overall pick (third round).

Round 2, No. 46 overall

Round 3, No. 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, No. 107 overall (from L.A. Rams)

Round 4, No. 117 overall

Round 4, No. 120 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Round 4, No. 135 overall (compensatory selection)

Round 6, No. 184 overall (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, No. 187 overall (from Carolina)

Round 6, No. 192 overall

Round 6, No. 210 overall

Round 7, No. 245 overall (from Atlanta through Buffalo)