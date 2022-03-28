Belichick Acknowledges Gains Made by Patriots' AFC East Competitors

Curran: Belichick is well aware of AFC East competitors stocking up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

PALM BEACH, Florida -- Things have been busy all over the AFC this offseason, but in the past week the Miami Dolphins made a couple of big additions.

First, they signed Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, one of the league’s top-rated free agents. Then they dealt for Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill.

Those additions will significantly help an offense that put up 33 points on the Patriots defense in the regular-season finale and ended the season on an 8-1 tear behind second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins already had standout speed on offense with Jaylen Waddle at wideout. Now with the even-faster Hill in the fold, the Patriots lack of elite speed -- which has shown up in recent seasons -- will be in the crosshairs.

Asked Monday morning about monitoring and reacting to moves around the division, Belichick said, “Eventually (you may make an addition with other teams in mind), sure. It could change day-to-day.

“We have a draft coming up, there’ll be other players added there. I think you spend a lot of time doing that now, there’s gonna be a lot of changes. I’m not really sure … I think you’re probably better off waiting until the changes have been made and kinda get the full picture and then figure out what if any … how you want to address it.

"Obviously, I’m aware of Tyreek Hill but there were other things that happened down there before they signed Hill."

The Dolphins aren’t the only AFC East team to get busy. The Bills have brought aboard Von Miller, Jamison Crowder, Roger Saffold, Daquan Jones, OJ Howard and Duke Johnson.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have made very modest additions in free agency.

Asked if his team has gotten better or worse since the end of the 2021 season, Belichick said, “We’ll find out next year. I think some of the players we have on the roster hopefully will take a step up but we’ll see.

"We’ll have other players. There’ll be new players here and we’ll see what happens with them."