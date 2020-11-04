Belichick Explains How New WR, DL Additions Help Patriots

Bill Belichick explains how Isaiah Ford, Isaiah Mack additions help Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL trade deadline was a quiet one around the league with no blockbuster moves being made.

Despite plenty of trade speculation and rumors over the last month or so, the New England Patriots held on to all of their players, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and left guard Joe Thuney.

It wasn't a totally inactive deadline day for the Pats, though.

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick. They also claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off of waivers Tuesday.

What do these players bring to the Patriots? Head coach Bill Belichick explained during his video press conference Wednesday.

“We felt like both players could add depth at two positions we feel like we could use the depth at,” Belichick said. “One claim, one trade. We’ll see. We won’t really be able to do anything with these players for another week, so we’ll see what happens then.”

Ford caught 18 passes for 184 receiving yards in seven games for the Dolphins this season. He played most of his snaps with the Dolphins in the slot, where he could fill in for the injured Julian Edelman over the short term.

Mack is in his second pro season and has tallied 1.5 sacks and five tackles in 19 career games.