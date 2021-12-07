Belichick Heaps Praise on Brady, Plans to Watch ‘Man in the Arena' Documentary

Belichick heaps praise on Brady, plans on watching QB's docuseries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bill Belichick must have been in a good mood Tuesday morning, because he fielded a question about Tom Brady with open arms.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he's been able to watch "Man in the Arena," an ESPN+ documentary series co-produced by Brady that dives deep into the quarterback's 10 Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I haven’t, but I am sure Tom did a great job, like he always does," Belichick said. "He was such a centerpiece in obviously all those games. I can’t wait to see it."

Belichick is a little preoccupied to be watching a 10-part documentary series, but apparently he'll carve out some time (likely in the offseason) to watch Brady's take on the Patriots' incredible two-decade run.

"I definitely will (watch it) and as I have said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does," Belichick said. "He’s a great player, great person, great leader."

Head coach Bill Belichick praises the work Tom Brady did in nearly two decades as the Patriots' quarterback.

Belichick then called his former quarterback the greatest offensive player in NFL history.

"Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach," Belichick said of Brady. "Probably the greatest player in NFL history and on defense with [Lawrence] Taylor, the greatest offensive player with Tom and greatest defensive player with Taylor.

" ... I certainly learned a lot from Tom. He helped me develop as a coach, as did Taylor. I am very thankful for my opportunity to have over 30 years coaching those two guys."

Whatever chill existed between Brady and Belichick that led the QB to leave for the Buccaneers in March 2020 appears to have thawed, especially after the two met face-to-face following the Bucs' win over New England in Week 4.

Episode 4 of "Man in the Arena," which will focus on the Patriots' undefeated 2007 campaign, drops Tuesday night.