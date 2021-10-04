Belichick Pays Visit to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Locker Room

Report: Bill Belichick pays visit to Bucs' locker room postgame originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the aftermath of a 19-17 loss for the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly paid a visit to the visitor's locker room.

After sharing a brief embrace immediately following the game with Tom Brady, Albert Breer reported that Belichick went across Gillette Stadium to the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brady was believed to still be.

Tom Brady, I believe, is still in there. https://t.co/UMjUgzeSrg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

It's not yet clear if the two had a more formal exchange in the locker room.

Brady did not have as flashy a stat line as opposing quarterback Mac Jones in his return to Foxboro, but still left with a win at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots in 2021.