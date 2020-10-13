Belichick Says Patriots ‘on Track' to Play Sunday. Will Newton, Gilmore Be Active?

Belichick: Patriots 'on track' to play Sunday vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are scheduled to play Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in a Week 6 matchup, but as we've seen several times this season, these dates and times are subject to change.

Right now, this matchup is expected to be played as currently scheduled.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters during his video press conference Tuesday that "We're on track to play on Sunday, let's put it that way."

Belichick added: "Looking forward to getting back to playing here, and coaching."

The Patriots had all of their Monday COVID tests come back negative, per The MMQB's Albert Breer, which makes back-to-back days of negative tests.

The Patriots and Broncos were originally scheduled to play last Sunday, but the game was moved to Monday night. The NFL again moved the game from Monday night to the Week 6 schedule. The reason for both postponements was Patriots players reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots have placed four players on the COVID-19/reserve list -- quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive lineman Byron Cowart and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray.

Belichick was also asked if he expects Newton or Gilmore to take steps toward receiving medical clearance on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I’m not sure exactly what the schedule is in terms of when those guys will do the things that they need to do," he replied. "Again, some of that has to be scheduled outside of the building and so forth. So, I’ll leave that to the medical department. I don’t know exactly what their schedule is."