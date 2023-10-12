Bellino's Trattoria in Wakefield opens new location in Winthrop

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston has opened a second location, with this one also being north of the city.

According to a source, Bellino's Trattoria is now open in Winthrop, with the Shirley Street dining spot joining another one in Wakefield. Based on the Wakefield location (which is on Lowell Street and has views of Lake Quannapowitt), expect the new outlet to have such options as risotto and pasta dishes, pizza, calzones, chicken, veal, and eggplant entrees, pork chops, steaks, and more.

The address for the new location of Bellino's Trattoria in Winthrop is 503 Shirley Street,Winthrop, MA, 02152. The website for Bellino's is at https://bellinos.com.co/

