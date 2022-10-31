Belmont High School Cancels Classes Following Phoned-in Bomb Threat

A Massachusetts high school canceled classes Monday after receiving a phoned-in bomb threat.

Belmont police and fire said they responded to a bomb threat made against Belmont High School around 10:30 a.m. after the school resource officer was notified of a threatening message that had been left on the school's voicemail.

A preliminary police investigation determined that the threat was left on Friday afternoon but wasn't discovered until Monday morning.

The building was evacuated and classes were canceled at the high school for the rest of the day as a precaution, police and fire officials said.

Police and school staff are continuing to check the building, but said they do not believe there is a credible threat.

The incident remains under investigation.