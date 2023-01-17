Belmont Native Wins the 2022 Antarctic Ice Marathon

Becca Pizzi is no stranger to an audacious goal.

The Belmont, Massachusetts, has completed -- and won! -- the World Marathon Challenge, seven marathons on seven continents in seven days twice. Plus, she's run 98 marathons and completed the Boston Marathon course twice in one day. You get the point!

In December, Pizzi took on the challenge of the southernmost marathon in the world for a third time, this time intending to win the Antarctic Ice Marathon.

Learning of the opportunity just weeks before, Pizzi was confident in her fitness.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

And Pizzi accomplished what she set out to do, winning the women’s race with a time of 4:24:15.

Despite white-out conditions, below-zero temperatures and harsh sun, Pizzi dug deep with two reminders to keep her going – an American flag on her arm and a photo of her daughter Taylor.

With eyes locked on a few more goals this year, Pizzi shares, “be brave and take chances and believe in yourself, because when you do those things, anything's possible.”

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Spencer, a dog who became famous for his presence at the Boston Marathon, has been diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer.