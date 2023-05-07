Beloved Bar Closes, Mexican Restaurant Group Expands: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 1 and May 7, 2023.

Tasting Counter at Aeronaut Brewing Company in Somerville Is Closing, But Could It Continue On?

An award-winning dining spot that focuses on tasting menus is losing its space, though it appears that it could continue on in some form.

Tenoch Opens in Malden

A local group of Mexican restaurants has expanded to another new location, with this one being north of the city.

Sligo Pub in Somerville's Davis Square Is Closing

A beloved Somerville bar that has been in business for a long time is shutting down.

Union Street Restaurant in Newton Centre Is Closing

A longtime restaurant and bar that briefly closed six years ago before reopening under new ownership is getting ready to shut down permanently.

Revival Cafe + Kitchen Plans to Open in Lexington Center

A trio of Boston-area cafes recently closed one of its locations, but there will eventually be three locations once again.

