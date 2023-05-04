Beloved Bar in Somerville's Davis Square Is Shutting Down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A beloved Somerville bar that has been in business for a long time is shutting down.

According to a source, the Sligo Pub in Davis Square is closing, with a Facebook post from the Elm Street spot saying the following:

Dear Friends, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the upcoming closure of the Sligo Pub. It has been a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that it is time to close our family business, which has been a part of this community for several decades....Our memories of the good times, the countless friendships, relationships, and connections that we have made will be cherished forever. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hardworking staff who have stuck with us through thick & thin....We will always remember this community fondly and wish you all the best in the future.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The post mentions that the bar is slated to close in early June.

The Sligo Pub has around for more than 75 years, with both the previous owners and the current owner (who took it over in 1989) coming from Ireland. It is one of only a few remaining dive bars left in the city along with such places as Casey's, The Pub, and Michael's.

The address for the Sligo Pub is 237 Elm Street, Somerville, MA, 02144. Its website can be found at https://sligopubdavissq.com/