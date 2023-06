INGREDIENTS:

2 oz gin or vodka, optional

1 oz lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 oz coconut cream, canned

4 oz Belvoir Rose Elderflower Lemonade

PREPARATION:

Combine spirits, lime juice, and coconut cream in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Pour into a Collins glass over ice and top with Belvoir Rose Elderflower Lemonade.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna!

Anna has the cut of the season and shows you how to serve up a tomahawk pork shop that would not be complete without homemade compound butter, crisp shaved cabbage slaw, and an elderflower gin fizz that makes for a perfect summer sip.