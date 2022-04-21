Ben Simmons Plans to Make Nets Debut in Game 4… If Rehab Goes Well: Report

Report: Ben Simmons plans to make Nets debut in Game 4 if rehab goes well originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The first-round NBA playoff series between the Nets and Celtics is shifting to Brooklyn with Boston up 2-0 after protecting homecourt.
It's been a tough start for the Nets, but it sounds like reinforcements are coming soon.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that, barring a setback in his rehab, Ben Simmons plans to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of the series on Monday night.
Simmons last played as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks last season. He played awful and the Sixers' season came to an end.
He then forced his way out of Philly and eventually was traded to the Nets in February as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Sixers.
Throwing Simmons into an intense playoff series when he hasn't played in a year and has no chemistry with his Nets teammates would be a bold move, to say the least.
Sure, maybe he can give them some perimeter defense and rebounding, but he's a liability on offense with his inability to shoot from the outside.
It's unlikely that Simmons will make much of an impact on the outcome of this series, but in the Nets' defense, they don't have many other options. Their depth is far worse than the Celtics and they are too reliant on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to carry them offensively.
It's a tough spot for Simmons, but if he's ready to play, he should at least give it a go.
