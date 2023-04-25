Bergeron returns to practice, feels good ahead of Bruins-Panthers Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have not officially announced Patrice Bergeron will play in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, but it looks encouraging for the B's captain.

Bergeron, who has missed the entire first-round series so far with an upper body injury, practiced Tuesday in a regular jersey for the first time since the series began April 17. He told reporters after practice that he feels good and doesn't anticipate any setbacks that would prevent him from playing in Game 5.

Patrice Bergeron feels good. He’ll see how he is tomorrow. Doesn’t anticipate any setbacks. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 25, 2023

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said last Friday that Bergeron was "likely" to play in Game 5. The Bruins have a 3-1 series lead after winning Games 3 and 4 in Florida.

After Tuesday's practice, Montgomery said Bergeron still has a few more boxes to check and they'll see how he feels Wednesday morning.

Montgomery says Patrice Bergeron has a couple more boxes to check. They’ll see how he feels tomorrow morning. — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 25, 2023

Montgomery also noted that second-line center David Krejci won't play in Game 5. However, he said Krejci is "progressing well" and could potentially play in Game 6, if necessary.

Montgomery said that Krejci is “progressing well”, but won’t be available for Game 5. Could be an option for Game 6. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 25, 2023

Krejci played in the first two games of the series but missed the last two in Florida due to injury.

Bergeron was the first-line center at practice, but not with his usual linemates Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. He skated between Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak.