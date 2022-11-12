Bergeron Scores Twice as Bruins Beat Sabres 3-1

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games. Bergeron closed it out when he scored with 1:49 remaining in the third period.

It was his seventh goal of the season. Tage Thompson scored his 11th goal in Buffalo’s fifth consecutive loss. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.