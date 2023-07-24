Berklee College president won't return from leave of absence

Berklee College of Music President Erica Muhl will not return to her role from a leave of absence she began in June.

The school will instead be led by Provost David Bogen, who was already serving as interim president, and by its acting executive vice president, Betsy Newman, according to a message from Berklee’s board of trustees chairman Martin J. Mannion.

Berklee officials didn't disclose a reason for Muhl's leave of absence in June, or for her departure now.

"For the last several weeks, the Board of Trustees has been actively engaged in ongoing discussions with President Muhl,” Mannion said in the message, which went out to the Berklee community Monday.

“While we are unable to share further details, President Muhl will not be returning to Berklee.”

Muhl had been Berklee’s president since July 2021. She joined the school from the University of Southern California, where she was the inaugural dean of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, a musical program created by the music icons for which it is named.

