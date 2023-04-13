Berklee Launches Songwriting Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

Berklee College of Music is launching a new class next semester focused on Taylor Swift's songwriting.

The course, titled “Songs of Taylor Swift” will go into in-depth analysis the Grammy-winning artist's choices in composition and lyrics, according to The Boston Globe.

The course will not only focus on her songwriting but also the evolution of Swift's work on her 10 studio albums.

This is not the first time there has been a Taylor Swift based course in academia, according to the Globe. There have been similar classes at the University of Texas, Stanford and NYU.

Swift will be in Massachusetts on May 19, 20, and 21 as part of her “Eras Tour” takes place at Gillette Stadium.