Bertini's Restaurant in Salem Has Closed After Nearly 80 Years

An Italian restaurant on the North Shore that had been around for a long time has shut down.
According to a couple of sources from earlier this week, Bertini's Restaurant in Salem closed its doors permanently on earlier this month, with a Facebook post from the Canal Street spot saying that "we appreciate all the love and support our customers and the community have shown us."
The restaurant, which first opened nearly 80 years ago, was popular for its Italian-American dishes including such options as lasagna, chicken parmigiana, spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti, ravioli, fried shrimp, and pizza.
The address for the now-closed Bertini's Restaurant was 284 Canal Street, Salem, MA, 01970.
