Best Remaining Free Agents for the Patriots to Target

By Darren Hartwell

List of best remaining NFL free agents could interest Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have thrown a ton of money around in 2021 NFL free agency. But who says they're done spending?

Despite signing 11 new players and re-signing five members of the 2020 squad, the Patriots may have more moves to make. They still have roughly $10.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and reportedly are in the hunt for more offensive firepower at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and have needs on defense, as well.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason additions and departures.

So, who's still on the board? Here's a rundown of the best available free agents at positions where New England may look to upgrade.

Quarterback

Player2020 Team
Alex SmithWashington
C.J. BeathardSan Francisco
Nick MullensSan Francisco
Colt McCoyNew York Giants
Blake BortlesLA Rams

Patriots angle: There's more, but we'll spare you. If the Patriots add another QB, it won't be via free agency ... unless Marcus Mariota hits the open market.

Wide receiver

Player2020 Team
Kenny GolladayDetroit
JuJu Smith-SchusterPittsburgh
T.Y. HiltonIndianapolis
Antonio BrownTampa Bay
Sammy WatkinsKansas City
Dede WestbrookJacksonville
Josh ReynoldsLA Rams
Alshon JefferyPhiladelphia
Golden TateNew York Giants
Adam HumphriesTennessee
Willie SneadNew Orleans

Patriots angle: Plenty of options here should New England look to add a third wideout after Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. If Julian Edelman's knee doesn't hold up and Damiere Byrd doesn't re-sign, the Patriots will need more depth.

Running Back

Player2020 Team
Chris CarsonSeattle
James ConnerPittsburgh
Phillip LindsayDenver
Leonard FournetteTampa Bay
James WhiteNew England
Mike DavisCarolina
Jeff Wilson Jr.San Francisco
Le'Veon BellKansas City
Damien WilliamsKansas City
Todd GurleyAtlanta
Tevin ColemanSan Francisco

Patriots angle: New England is deep at running back reportedly has interest in Carson and Fournette, which suggests White and Rex Burkhead may not re-sign as free agents. Bill Belichick typically doesn't break the bank for RBs, but he's been breaking the bank everywhere else this offseason.

Defensive Line

Player2020 Team
Melvin Ingram (EDGE)LA Chargers
Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)Tennessee
Ndamukong Suh (DE)Tampa Bay
Carlos Dunlap (DE)Seattle
Aldon Smith (DE)Dallas
Olivier Vernon (DE)Cleveland
Sheldon Rankins (DT)New Orleans
Danny Shelton (DT)Detroit
Everson Griffen (DE)Detroit

Patriots angle: The Patriots already beefed up their front seven by adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Montravius Adams and versatile pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, but this team ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season, so New England may look to add more pieces.

Secondary

Player2020 Team
Anthony Harris (S)Minnesota
Xavier Rhodes (CB)Indianapolis
Kevin King (CB)Green Bay
Keanu Neal (S)Atlanta
Richard Sherman (CB)San Francisco
Kyle Fuller (CB)Chicago
Brian Poole (CB)New York
Bashaud Breeland (CB)Kansas City
Xavier Woods (S)Dallas
Mackenzie Alexander (CB)Cincinnati

Patriots angle: Cornerback will become a need if Stephon Gilmore moves on, and there's an opening at safety after Patrick Chung's retirement. Fuller is an intriguing name after his release from the Bears.

