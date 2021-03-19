Best Remaining Free Agents for the Patriots to Target

List of best remaining NFL free agents could interest Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have thrown a ton of money around in 2021 NFL free agency. But who says they're done spending?
U.S. & World
Despite signing 11 new players and re-signing five members of the 2020 squad, the Patriots may have more moves to make. They still have roughly $10.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and reportedly are in the hunt for more offensive firepower at quarterback, wide receiver and running back and have needs on defense, as well.
So, who's still on the board? Here's a rundown of the best available free agents at positions where New England may look to upgrade.
Quarterback
|Player
|2020 Team
|Alex Smith
|Washington
|C.J. Beathard
|San Francisco
|Nick Mullens
|San Francisco
|Colt McCoy
|New York Giants
|Blake Bortles
|LA Rams
Patriots angle: There's more, but we'll spare you. If the Patriots add another QB, it won't be via free agency ... unless Marcus Mariota hits the open market.
Wide receiver
|Player
|2020 Team
|Kenny Golladay
|Detroit
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Pittsburgh
|T.Y. Hilton
|Indianapolis
|Antonio Brown
|Tampa Bay
|Sammy Watkins
|Kansas City
|Dede Westbrook
|Jacksonville
|Josh Reynolds
|LA Rams
|Alshon Jeffery
|Philadelphia
|Golden Tate
|New York Giants
|Adam Humphries
|Tennessee
|Willie Snead
|New Orleans
Patriots angle: Plenty of options here should New England look to add a third wideout after Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. If Julian Edelman's knee doesn't hold up and Damiere Byrd doesn't re-sign, the Patriots will need more depth.
Running Back
|Player
|2020 Team
|Chris Carson
|Seattle
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|Phillip Lindsay
|Denver
|Leonard Fournette
|Tampa Bay
|James White
|New England
|Mike Davis
|Carolina
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|San Francisco
|Le'Veon Bell
|Kansas City
|Damien Williams
|Kansas City
|Todd Gurley
|Atlanta
|Tevin Coleman
|San Francisco
Patriots angle: New England is deep at running back reportedly has interest in Carson and Fournette, which suggests White and Rex Burkhead may not re-sign as free agents. Bill Belichick typically doesn't break the bank for RBs, but he's been breaking the bank everywhere else this offseason.
Defensive Line
|Player
|2020 Team
|Melvin Ingram (EDGE)
|LA Chargers
|Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE)
|Tennessee
|Ndamukong Suh (DE)
|Tampa Bay
|Carlos Dunlap (DE)
|Seattle
|Aldon Smith (DE)
|Dallas
|Olivier Vernon (DE)
|Cleveland
|Sheldon Rankins (DT)
|New Orleans
|Danny Shelton (DT)
|Detroit
|Everson Griffen (DE)
|Detroit
Patriots angle: The Patriots already beefed up their front seven by adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive end Montravius Adams and versatile pass-rushers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, but this team ranked 27th in the NFL in sacks last season, so New England may look to add more pieces.
Secondary
|Player
|2020 Team
|Anthony Harris (S)
|Minnesota
|Xavier Rhodes (CB)
|Indianapolis
|Kevin King (CB)
|Green Bay
|Keanu Neal (S)
|Atlanta
|Richard Sherman (CB)
|San Francisco
|Kyle Fuller (CB)
|Chicago
|Brian Poole (CB)
|New York
|Bashaud Breeland (CB)
|Kansas City
|Xavier Woods (S)
|Dallas
|Mackenzie Alexander (CB)
|Cincinnati
Patriots angle: Cornerback will become a need if Stephon Gilmore moves on, and there's an opening at safety after Patrick Chung's retirement. Fuller is an intriguing name after his release from the Bears.