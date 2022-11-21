Best Restaurants in Boston to Get Takeout Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

If you're planning a last-minute Friendsgiving or if you still need to figure out your Thanksgiving menu, you still have time to go gourmet for all of your guests.

Boston Food Journal's Brittany Di Capua says there are some great restaurants in Boston where you can get Thanksgiving takeout.

Di Capua says start at the beginning with awesome appetizers. She suggests ordering Thanksgiving charcuterie boards from The Salty Pig in Back Bay.

They are sold in a box, so you can bring them home and put your twist on the delicious board.

When it comes to having those perfect side dishes, Di Capua says that Bakey on the Boston Common is one of her favorites. They offer an "everything but the turkey bundle." All you have to do is provide the bird and they will cover the rest.

Di Capua says it's perfect for providing a variety of goods for everyone in attendance.

For those of you who always save the best for last, Thanksgiving dessert is essential. Capo in South Boston is selling pies that you can pre-order, and she adds that they have such unique flavors to offer.

Still want some more tips? Watch above for Di Capua's segment on The Hub Today!

A pound of fresh, skinless turkey breast has increased in price by over 100% in a year's time.