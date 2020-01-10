Mookie Betts

Betts Agrees to Record $27M Deal With Red Sox

The outfielder is eligible for free agency after this season

Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

U.S. & World

impeachment 4 hours ago

Pelosi: House Moving to Send Impeachment to Senate Next Week

Student Debt 1 hour ago

NY Bankruptcy Judge’s Ruling Could Help People Get Rid of Student Loans

He was voted the American League MVP award in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mookie BettsBostonred soxoutfielder
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us