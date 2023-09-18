Bevi moved into a new Charlestown office space. Take a look inside

For its 10th anniversary, Bevi is moving to a new space within The Schrafft Center in Charlestown.

The move will more than double the smart water cooler company’s office footprint. Bevi was founded in 2013 by friends Sean Grundy, Eliza Becton and Frank Lee, who wanted to create a water dispenser to reduce plastic use. The company’s smart water coolers had primarily been deployed in offices to offer filtered, flavored and sparkling water to employees.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal