A bicyclist was injured when he was hit by a truck in Boston shortly after noon Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of Huntington and Massachusetts avenues, where a truck reportedly struck a bicyclist, Boston police said.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was conscious and was taken to an area hospital, police said. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was released.