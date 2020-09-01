cambridge

Bicyclist Killed in Harvard Square Crash Identified

The accident occurred near the Harvard Square MBTA Station on Aug. 18

By Staff Reports

Authorities on Tuesday identified the bicyclist killed in a crash with a tractor trailer last month in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the person killed was Darryl Willis, 55.

The accident was reported on Aug. 18 around 9:42 a.m. in the area of the Harvard Square MBTA Station at Massachusetts Avenue and Dunster Street.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a damaged bicycle alongside a tent that had been set up in the street. Multiple state police vehicles were on scene.

Authorities said preliminary investigation showed the tractor trailer driver was headed west on Massachusetts Avenue, away from Harvard Square, when the crash occurred. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed, but an investigation remains ongoing.

