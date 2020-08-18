Bicyclist Killed in Harvard Square Crash

A bicyclist was killed in an accident with a tractor trailer on Tuesday morning in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police are on-scene conducting a crash investigation in the area of the Harvard Square MBTA Station.

The crash occurred around 9:42 a.m.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a damaged bicycle alongside a tent that had been set up in the street. Multiple state police vehicles were on scene.

Traffic delays in the area should be expected and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.