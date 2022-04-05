Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Admin. to Send $100M in Javelin Missiles to Ukraine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Biden administration pledged Tuesday night $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.  

The announcement follows repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24 — and after he detailed alleged war crimes in the city of Bucha to the U.N. Security Council.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was providing $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine that included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, ammunition and other equipment. 

Since February, the United States has provided the country with more than $2 billion in aid.

Read more from NBCNews.com.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us