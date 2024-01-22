Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary

President Joe Biden will convene key members of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a White House official.

The president will “hear directly from physicians on the frontlines of the fallout” since the landmark decision was reversed and detail new actions his administration is taking to strengthen access to contraception and medication abortion, as well as ensuring patients can receive emergency medical care.

The meeting will mark the fourth time his task force on reproductive health care access has come together since the fall of Roe roughly a year and a half ago.

The Departments of Treasury, Labor and Health and Human Services will issue new guidance Monday to clarify standards and support expanded coverage of FDA-approved contraceptives at no cost under the Affordable Care Act for millions of women nationwide, according to the White House official.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The new effort will be launched by HHS to “educate all patients about their rights and to help ensure hospitals meet their obligations under federal law,” the White House official said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com