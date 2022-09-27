FDA

Biden Administration to Propose Nutrition Labels on Front of Food Packaging in Push to Improve Health

The announcement comes ahead of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health — the first of its kind since a similar event during the Nixon administration

The Food and Drug Administration will research and propose a standardized front-of-package labeling system to help consumers more readily understand nutrition information, the White House said Tuesday.

The proposed update to the existing setup, in which nutritional information is provided primarily on the backs of labels, is part of the Biden administration's effort to help consumers make healthy choices and “to shift our health care system away from just treating disease to preventing it,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call.

The front-of-package labeling  which could come in the form of star ratings or traffic light images  would aim "to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern," the White House said in a 44-page strategy report.

The administration also said it would propose an update to the nutrition criteria for the “healthy” claim on food packages.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

FDAFood and Drug Administration
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us