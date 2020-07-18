Biden, Citing Briefings, Says Russia Again Working to Interfere With the Election

Citing briefings he has received on the issue, former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that Russia is again working to interfere in a U.S. election and expressed concern about foreign efforts to sow doubt about the outcome, NBC News reports.

“We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said during a fundraising event. "The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact.”

"China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome,” he said. A campaign official later clarified that the briefing Biden received was from his own "team of experts.”

Typically, a presidential nominee begins receiving more comprehensive classified security briefings from U.S. intelligence officials closer to their nominating conventions. The Biden campaign, the official said, received a briefing about foreign interference that was also offered to the Trump campaign and to both national party committees.

In a Brookings talk Friday, Department of Homeland Security cyber security official Christopher Krebs said he hasn’t seen the kind of activity he saw at this point before the 2016 elections.

"Compared to where things were in 2016, we're not seeing that level of coordinated, determined cyberactivity from adversaries," Christopher Krebs, the Department of Homeland Security's top online security official.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com