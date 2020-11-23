Biden Names John Kerry Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

President-Elect Joe Biden announced Monday that former Secretary of State John Kerry has been named as his Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Kerry, a former Massachusetts senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, will sit on the National Security Council. This will be the first time the National Security Council will include an official dedicated to climate change, which the Biden administration said reflects their commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.

Kerry played a crucial role in negotiating the 2015 Paris climate accord, which President Donald Trump pulled out of earlier this year.

The Paris accord requires countries to set their own voluntary targets for reducing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The only binding requirement is that nations have to accurately report on their efforts.

The Biden administration announced five other cabinet picks on Monday, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.