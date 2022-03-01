State of the Union 2022

Biden Talks Infrastructure Bill

Saul Loeb, Pool via AP

Biden thanked Republicans who helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will pay to rebuild roads, bridges, and airports.

"Now our infrastructure is ranked 13th in the world," he said. "We won’t be able to compete for the jobs of the 21st century if we don’t fix that."

New infrastructure will help the country compete against China and other countries, he said.

The country is building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, will replace poisonous lead pipes so that every America has clean water to drink and provide affordable high-speed internet across the country. . 

"And tonight, I’m announcing that this year we will start fixing over 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair," he said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us