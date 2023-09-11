Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with US troops in Alaska

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks for the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska on the way back to Washington from a trip to India and Vietnam.

He is speaking at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in front of an audience of more than 1,000 service members, first responders and their families, a White House spokesperson said. The administration will also give $4 million to the National September 11 Memorial & Memorial Plaza in New York City, the spokesperson said. The funds come from the 9/11 Memorial Act grant program.

Biden's Alaska remarks mark the first time he has delivered a 9/11 anniversary speech as president at a site that was not hit in the attack. In 2022, Biden delivered remarks at the Pentagon. In 2021, he visited ground zero in New York, traveled to Shanksville and then went to the Pentagon.

Other top officials of the Biden administration and their families are remembering 9/11 at the more traditional sites for administration commemorations. Earlier on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited New York City's September 11th Memorial. First Lady Jill Biden is laying a wreath at the Pentagon memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is laying a wreath in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in honor of Flight 93.

