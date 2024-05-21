Biden to release 1 million barrels of gasoline to reduce prices at the pump ahead of July 4

The Biden administration will release 1 million barrels of gasoline from reserves held in the Northeast to reduce prices at the pump ahead of the July 4 holiday.

"By strategically releasing this reserve in between Memorial Day and July 4th, we are ensuring sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and northeast at a time hardworking Americans need it the most," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement Tuesday.

Retailers and terminals will receive the gasoline no later than June 30, according to a statement from the Department of Energy. The supply will be released in quantities of 100,000 barrels to ensure a competitive bidding process that maximizes the impact on prices at the pump, according to the DOE.

