The Big E

Big E offering online ordering of cream puffs and eclairs

Big E cream puffs
Eastern States Exposition

For the first time ever, you can order cream puffs and eclairs online from the Big E Bakery so they will be ready to go when you want them.

Online ordering will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Oct. 1 at TheBigEBakery.com.

You can visit the Big E Bakery website, place your order, select your pick-up location and checkout.

Prices for Big E cream puffs and eclairs

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • Cream Puffs (any flavor) and Eclairs: $6 
  • Three-pack mix and match: $18
  • Six-pack mix and match: $33
  • Add chocolate ganache topping to any Cream Puff for $1 per puff

The Big E goes through Oct. 1.

Big E Sep 19

Wednesday is Connecticut Day at The Big E

Big E Jun 12

Entertainment at the 2023 Big E

The Big E Aug 24

Big E menu gets even bigger: New food items announced for 2023 fair

This article tagged under:

The Big E
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us