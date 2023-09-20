Big E offering online ordering of cream puffs and eclairs

For the first time ever, you can order cream puffs and eclairs online from the Big E Bakery so they will be ready to go when you want them.

Online ordering will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Oct. 1 at TheBigEBakery.com.

You can visit the Big E Bakery website, place your order, select your pick-up location and checkout.

Prices for Big E cream puffs and eclairs

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Cream Puffs (any flavor) and Eclairs: $6

Three-pack mix and match: $18

Six-pack mix and match: $33

Add chocolate ganache topping to any Cream Puff for $1 per puff

The Big E goes through Oct. 1.