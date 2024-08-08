Discount store giant Big Lots has announced plans to close up to 315 stores nationwide as financial issues put pressure on the embattled retailer's future.

According to a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the discount retailer said it could close as many as 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms. That is up from the 150 store closings the company originally announced two months earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer had previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending June. The store currently operates around 1,389 stores nationwide.

Here's a list of the stores officially closing in New England:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts

Ashland

Northampton

Seekonk

West Springfield

Dennis Port

New Hampshire

Claremont

Maine

Portland

Vermont