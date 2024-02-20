The Big E

Big Time Rush is performing at the Big E this year

Get ready to feel nostalgic with a special performance by Big Time Rush in this year's festival.

By Angela Fortuna

iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show

For all of you boy band lovers, a special guest is performing at the Big E this year.

The Big E announced that Big Time Rush will take the stage at this year's festival. The show will take place on Sept. 29.

Big Time Rush — comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — is known for big-time hits including "Worldwide," "Boyfriend," "Halfway There," "Til I Forget About You" and more.

The band reunited in 2020 after spending roughly eight years apart.

Concert tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

