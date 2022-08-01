‘Bigger Than Basketball': Tributes Continue to Pour in for Celtics Legend Bill Russell

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell -- who died Sunday at the age of 88 -- leaves a legacy not only as a barrier-breaking basketball player and coach, but as a social justice and civil rights advocate.

He was larger than life, standing tall at 6'10".

Russell was drafted as a center by the Celtics in 1956, and in his 13 seasons in the NBA, he was named an All-Star 12 times. Even before his professional basketball career, he won two state championships and two NCAA titles. He was an Olympics gold medalist and the first Black coach in the NBA -- eventually earning the honor of being the namesake for the league's MVP trophy. And he won 11 NBA championships as a player and a coach.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Off the court, he was a civil rights activist who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 by former President Barack Obama.

In 2012, Russell shared some poignant thoughts on his eventual passing.

"I would be perfectly at east and at peace to be buried in an unmarked grave," he said. "If you really believe in God -- really believe -- he does not need a marker to find you, and I don't care if anyone else finds me."

PHOTOS: The Life of NBA, Celtics Great Bill Russell

NBA community reacts

Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacted to Russell's passing on Twitter Sunday.

"Rest In Peace. thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many. Today is a sad day but also a great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for."

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

"Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend," added Jayson Tatum.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Other Celtics stars past and present shared their thoughts as well.

'More than a celebrity'

On Monday morning, a small memorial was sitting by Russell's statue near Boston City Hall, with flowers and Celtics attire.

“He stood for a lot of values, more than just sports. Basketball, humanitarian, he stood for his race.”



This morning a memorial grows below the statue of Bill Russell at Boston City Hall, as fans honor the life of the NBA legend/civil rights trailblazer. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/4shs8eGuPL — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 1, 2022

Boston City Hall was also glowing green in Russell's memory.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on Twitter that Russell was a role model who fought for justice, and that we owe him a lot of gratitude.

Bill Russell gave so much to the city of Boston—as the greatest sports champion of all time & a role model fighting for justice, equality & labor rights.



We owe him a debt of gratitude & we will miss him. — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) July 31, 2022

For fans, his loss has also been about a lot more than just sports or the many titles he brought home to the city.

"I'm a huge NBA fan, Celtics fan, and yeah, gosh, bigger than basketball. You know, he's not just an athlete, but was really huge in the civil rights movement, first Black coach in the NBA," said Diego Veliz of Boston.

As the sun set on a sad day for the sports world, Boston is mourning the loss of a legend -- but not because of his many titles. The Hall of Famer's legacy goes far beyond the basketball court.

"Not only was he more than just an individual player, he made the people around him even greater, and that's what he did off the court as well," added Jumane Morris of Boston. "I don't cry for any celebrity, but he was more than a celebrity -- especially for many that look like myself."

"He tried to stand up for everybody, no matter what your color was or your religion or where you were from," said Scott Doyle of Boston.