Bill Belichick Gives Injury Updates on Christian Barmore, Isaiah Wynn

Belichick shares actual injury update on two key Patriots players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Asking Bill Belichick about player injuries is almost always a fruitless exercise, but that surprisingly changed Monday morning.

The day after the New England Patriots' 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale, WEEI's Courtney Cox dutifully asked Belichick for an update on defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who both exit Sunday's game with injuries.

"No, not yet. We just got back late last night," Belichick said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "So we’ll see how things look this morning. I’d say we’re hopeful."

That's not much of an update by traditional standards, but Belichick saying he's "hopeful" about the outlook for Barmore and Wynn is much more than he usually reveals.

Belichick's optimism reflects the latest reports, as well. Barmore is scheduled to have an MRI on his knee Monday after defensive back Joejuan Williams collided with him in Sunday's game, but initial exams revealed "no major injury," according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Wynn exited Sunday's game in the first half with an ankle injury and was replaced at left tackle by Justin Herron.

Barmore's status is worth monitoring, as the rookie has been one of the Patriots' most impactful defenders this season. He's essential to New England's pass rush, so the team would love to have him next Saturday in Buffalo for its AFC Wild Card matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills.

That Belichick is optimistic about Barmore's status (and is willing to admit it) is certainly a good sign.